Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. WatchGuard Cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by WatchGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented WatchGuard deployments across network, endpoint, and Wi-Fi will consolidate management and cut alert fatigue through WatchGuard Cloud's single pane of glass. The platform covers critical NIST Detect and Protect functions, particularly continuous monitoring and identity access controls, so you're not building detection logic from scratch. Skip this if you need deep forensics or SOAR integration; WatchGuard Cloud excels at operational visibility and policy enforcement, not incident response automation.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs WatchGuard Cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
WatchGuard Cloud: Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. WatchGuard Cloud differentiates with Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. WatchGuard Cloud is developed by WatchGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and WatchGuard Cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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