Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

WatchGuard Cloud: Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.