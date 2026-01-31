Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Sola Security: AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions. built by Sola Security. Core capabilities include Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.