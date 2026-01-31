Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Sola Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Sola Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams building custom internal tools will find real value in Sola Security's prompt-to-app approach, which cuts weeks from detection and response workflows without requiring dedicated engineering resources. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident management, paired with native integrations to AWS, Azure, and GCP, means you're operationalizing detections across your cloud footprint on day one. Skip this if your team needs out-of-the-box CSPM or CIEM maturity; Sola's strength is in building bespoke security applications, not replacing your existing cloud posture tools.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Sola Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Sola Security: AI-powered platform for creating and deploying custom security solutions. built by Sola Security. Core capabilities include Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Sola Security differentiates with Prompt-to-app, Threat detection, Security graph.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Sola Security is developed by Sola Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Sola Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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