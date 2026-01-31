Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by SecuLore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
SecuLore Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting critical infrastructure need SecuLore Attack Surface Management because its US-based SOC team provides the analyst context that turns raw vulnerability data into actual remediation priorities. The service combines agentless asset discovery across hybrid environments with continuous AI-driven threat detection aligned to NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5.1, meaning you're not just finding what's exposed but monitoring it in real time. Skip this if your organization lacks the operational bandwidth to act on weekly or monthly vulnerability assessments, or if you're looking for a self-service tool without human analyst involvement.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs SecuLore Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
SecuLore Attack Surface Management: Managed ASM service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for critical infrastructure orgs. built by SecuLore. Core capabilities include Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. SecuLore Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless passive asset discovery using raw packet capture, Vulnerability assessment of all identified devices, systems, and applications (weekly or monthly), Risk prioritization into high, medium, and low categories with remediation guidance.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. SecuLore Attack Surface Management is developed by SecuLore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and SecuLore Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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