Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. WatchGuard Cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by WatchGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented WatchGuard deployments across network, endpoint, and Wi-Fi will consolidate management and cut alert fatigue through WatchGuard Cloud's single pane of glass. The platform covers critical NIST Detect and Protect functions, particularly continuous monitoring and identity access controls, so you're not building detection logic from scratch. Skip this if you need deep forensics or SOAR integration; WatchGuard Cloud excels at operational visibility and policy enforcement, not incident response automation.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs WatchGuard Cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
WatchGuard Cloud: Centralized cloud mgmt platform for WatchGuard security solutions. built by WatchGuard. Core capabilities include Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. WatchGuard Cloud differentiates with Centralized management console for WatchGuard security products, Real-time threat monitoring and network visibility, Customizable dashboards with configurable widgets.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. WatchGuard Cloud is developed by WatchGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and WatchGuard Cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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