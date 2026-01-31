Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
Prevalent Security Data Fabric
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alerts across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems should start here; Prevalent Security Data Fabric ingests and normalizes data at scale where most SIEM deployments give up. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 through automated entity resolution and continuous monitoring across devices, identity, and applications, which means you actually know what you're defending and can spot anomalies instead of chasing noise. This tool trades breadth for depth on investigation and response; if your team needs investigation workflows or playbook automation built in, you'll still need to bolt on a SOAR.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs Prevalent Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. Prevalent Security Data Fabric differentiates with Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and Prevalent Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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