Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

TrustCaptcha: A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance. built by TrustCaptcha. Core capabilities include Invisible CAPTCHA – No image puzzles, no user disruption, Automatic verification – Starts when typing begins, typically completed in seconds, Proof-of-work system – Makes attacks expensive and reduces spam efficiently..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.