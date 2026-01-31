Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.