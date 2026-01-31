Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is a commercial api security tool by Arkose Labs. eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams defending against account takeover and credential stuffing will find Arkose Titan's value in its LLM-resistant challenges, which stop AI-powered attacks that standard CAPTCHA defeats in seconds. The platform's coverage of SMS toll fraud and fake account creation blocking means you're not managing fraud detection across five separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or identity federation; Arkose prioritizes real-time attack prevention over identity governance depth.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Arkose Labs Arkose Titan vs eXate APIgator for your api security needs.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan differentiates with AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection. eXate APIgator differentiates with Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is developed by Arkose Labs. eXate APIgator is developed by eXate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan and eXate APIgator serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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