DataDome Ad Protect

Marketing and performance teams bleeding budget to click fraud and bot-driven ad waste should start with DataDome Ad Protect because its multi-layered ML detection catches headless browser attacks and click farms that rule-based filters routinely miss. The tool monitors ad traffic continuously across channels and flags invalid clicks before they poison your analytics, which directly maps to NIST DE.CM strengths in anomaly detection. Skip this if your ad spend is under $50K monthly or your traffic is primarily first-party owned channels; DataDome optimizes for programmatic and display campaigns where bot activity clustering is the real problem.