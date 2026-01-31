Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..

CloudMatos MatosSphere API Security: API security platform for SMBs with threat detection and vulnerability mgmt. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time API traffic monitoring and anomaly detection, API endpoint vulnerability scanning and testing, Token validation and authentication enforcement..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.