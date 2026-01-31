Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is a commercial api security tool by Arkose Labs. Cequence AI Gateway is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams defending against account takeover and credential stuffing will find Arkose Titan's value in its LLM-resistant challenges, which stop AI-powered attacks that standard CAPTCHA defeats in seconds. The platform's coverage of SMS toll fraud and fake account creation blocking means you're not managing fraud detection across five separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or identity federation; Arkose prioritizes real-time attack prevention over identity governance depth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and AI services need Cequence AI Gateway because it actually stops business logic abuse and account takeover attacks that traditional WAFs let through. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both attack surface discovery and continuous behavioral monitoring in one deployment. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight API firewall; Cequence demands mature API inventory practices and assumes you're defending high-value endpoints where behavioral fingerprinting ROI justifies the operational overhead.
Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys
Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection
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Common questions about comparing Arkose Labs Arkose Titan vs Cequence AI Gateway for your api security needs.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan: Bot, AI agent, and fraud detection platform for digital user journeys. built by Arkose Labs. Core capabilities include AI agent detection and classification, Account takeover prevention, Credential stuffing detection..
Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in account takeover prevention. Arkose Labs Arkose Titan differentiates with AI agent detection and classification, Credential stuffing detection, SMS toll fraud protection. Cequence AI Gateway differentiates with API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan is developed by Arkose Labs. Cequence AI Gateway is developed by Cequence Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arkose Labs Arkose Titan and Cequence AI Gateway serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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