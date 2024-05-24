Arkime vs PFQ v6.2

Choosing between Arkime and PFQ v6.2 for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

PFQ v6.2: PFQ v6.2 is a functional framework for Linux optimized for efficient packet capture/transmission and in-kernel processing.