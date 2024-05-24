Arkime vs Niagara Networks Terminal Access Point (TAP)

Choosing between Arkime and Niagara Networks Terminal Access Point (TAP) for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Niagara Networks Terminal Access Point (TAP): Hardware network TAP providing passive traffic copy for monitoring & security tools.