Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer

Arkime

Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Firewall Analyzer

Firewall Analyzer

Network traffic analysis tool for firewall log monitoring and security

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Arkime
Firewall Analyzer
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Satcom Infotech
Headquarters
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Network Security
Packet Capture
Open Source
Security Monitoring
Firewall
Network Traffic Analysis
Log Analysis
Compliance
Threat Detection
Network Monitoring
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Arkime

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Firewall Analyzer

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
1
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Arkime and Firewall Analyzer for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Firewall Analyzer: Network traffic analysis tool for firewall log monitoring and security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer?

Arkime, Firewall Analyzer are all Network Detection and Response solutions. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. Firewall Analyzer Network traffic analysis tool for firewall log monitoring and security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer?

The choice between Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer depends on your specific requirements. Arkime is free to use, while Firewall Analyzer is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Arkime vs Firewall Analyzer?

Arkime is Free, Firewall Analyzer is Commercial. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Arkime a good alternative to Firewall Analyzer?

Yes, Arkime can be considered as an alternative to Firewall Analyzer for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Arkime and Firewall Analyzer be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Arkime and Firewall Analyzer might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

