Arjun

Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.