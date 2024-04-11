Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
HTTP parameter discovery suite
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
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Common questions about comparing Arjun vs AWS pwn for your penetration testing needs.
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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