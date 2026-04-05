ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

PlaxidityX Security AutoDesigner: AI-automated automotive TARA tool for ISO 21434 & UNR 155 compliance. built by PlaxidityX. Core capabilities include Automated TARA report generation for vehicles and ECUs, Curated automotive threat database with 100+ threats rated by severity, Compliance support for ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29 UNR 155..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.