Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArgusEye is a commercial threat modeling tool by ArgusEye. IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML is a free threat modeling tool by IriusRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.
IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML
Security architects building AI and ML systems should use IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML because it's one of the few threat modeling libraries actually designed around ML-specific attack surfaces rather than retrofitted from general application security. The 28 AI/ML security components give you concrete primitives for modeling data poisoning, model extraction, and inference attacks that generic threat libraries simply don't address. Skip this if your team is still on manual threat modeling spreadsheets and lacks the maturity to operationalize structured threat models; the learning curve assumes you understand why threat modeling matters in the first place.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Threat modeling library for AI/ML systems with 28 security components.
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Common questions about comparing ArgusEye vs IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML for your threat modeling needs.
ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..
IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML: Threat modeling library for AI/ML systems with 28 security components. built by IriusRisk. Core capabilities include AI/ML Security Library with 28 specific components for threat modeling AI and ML systems, Threat model construction using AI and ML concepts, Risk identification and insights for AI/ML systems..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArgusEye differentiates with Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE. IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML differentiates with AI/ML Security Library with 28 specific components for threat modeling AI and ML systems, Threat model construction using AI and ML concepts, Risk identification and insights for AI/ML systems.
ArgusEye is developed by ArgusEye. IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML is developed by IriusRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArgusEye and IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools, both cover Threat Modeling, Secure Development. Key differences: ArgusEye is Commercial while IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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