ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

IriusRisk AI Threat Modeling & ML: Threat modeling library for AI/ML systems with 28 security components. built by IriusRisk. Core capabilities include AI/ML Security Library with 28 specific components for threat modeling AI and ML systems, Threat model construction using AI and ML concepts, Risk identification and insights for AI/ML systems..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.