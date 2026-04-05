ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

Curlsek AI Threat Modeling: AI-driven threat modeling for identifying security risks in design phase. built by CurlSek. Core capabilities include Automated threat identification from architecture diagrams and design documents, Attack vector prediction for design flaws, Security requirement generation based on identified threats..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.