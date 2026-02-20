Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Teramind Predictive Edge: AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring and session recording, AI-powered behavioral analytics for insider risk detection, Data loss prevention with real-time alerts..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.