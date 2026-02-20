Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Teramind Predictive Edge is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with high-risk remote or hybrid workforces should pick Teramind Predictive Edge for session recording and behavioral analytics that catch exfiltration attempts before they happen, not after logs appear. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond cycle (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN) and includes real-time intervention via remote desktop access, which most insider threat tools skip. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or access control; Teramind assumes identities are already provisioned and focuses narrowly on what users do once they're logged in.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Teramind Predictive Edge for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Teramind Predictive Edge: AI-powered workforce intelligence platform for insider threat & DLP monitoring. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include User activity monitoring and session recording, AI-powered behavioral analytics for insider risk detection, Data loss prevention with real-time alerts..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Teramind Predictive Edge differentiates with User activity monitoring and session recording, AI-powered behavioral analytics for insider risk detection, Data loss prevention with real-time alerts.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Teramind Predictive Edge is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Teramind Predictive Edge serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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