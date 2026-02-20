Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Teramind OMNI: AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk scoring with trend tracking, User behavior baseline creation and drift detection, Worker authenticity validation through typing and mouse pattern analysis..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.