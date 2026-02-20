Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Teramind OMNI is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Teramind Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from generic user behavior analytics will appreciate Teramind OMNI's typing pattern and mouse dynamics validation, which actually separates legitimate account activity from compromised sessions. The tool covers NIST ID.RA and DE.CM rigorously with predictive threat scoring and continuous baseline drift detection, meaning you're not chasing alerts after the fact. Skip this if your organization needs DLP or email gateway integration; OMNI is strong on insider risk detection but light on data exfiltration prevention at the perimeter.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Teramind OMNI for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Teramind OMNI: AI-powered insider threat detection with behavior analysis and risk scoring. built by Teramind Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered insider risk scoring with trend tracking, User behavior baseline creation and drift detection, Worker authenticity validation through typing and mouse pattern analysis..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Teramind OMNI differentiates with AI-powered insider risk scoring with trend tracking, User behavior baseline creation and drift detection, Worker authenticity validation through typing and mouse pattern analysis.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Teramind OMNI is developed by Teramind Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Teramind OMNI serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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