Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..

Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks. built by Onevinn. Core capabilities include Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.