Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Onevinn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with dedicated insider threat programs will get the most from Insider Risk Management because its sequence detection specifically catches exfiltration patterns and evasion tactics that generic user behavior analytics miss. The ML-driven risk prioritization combined with SIEM export capabilities means your analysts spend time on credible threats, not tuning false positives. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight bolt-on to your existing UBA platform; Insider Risk Management assumes you're staffed to investigate alerts and act on findings.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks. built by Onevinn. Core capabilities include Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Insider Risk Management differentiates with Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Insider Risk Management is developed by Onevinn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox