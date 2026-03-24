Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..

Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks. built by Onevinn. Core capabilities include Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls..

Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.