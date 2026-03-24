Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Above is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Above Security. Insider Risk Management is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Onevinn. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in insider threat noise will appreciate Above's behavioral narrative approach, which builds intent-based profiles across SaaS and collaboration tools instead of firing rule-based alerts on every permission spike. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, giving you the detection layer most insider threat tools skip in favor of access controls. Skip this if your organization lacks a dedicated insider risk program or treats the problem as purely a legal/HR concern; Above assumes you have investigators ready to act on detailed behavioral reports.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with dedicated insider threat programs will get the most from Insider Risk Management because its sequence detection specifically catches exfiltration patterns and evasion tactics that generic user behavior analytics miss. The ML-driven risk prioritization combined with SIEM export capabilities means your analysts spend time on credible threats, not tuning false positives. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight bolt-on to your existing UBA platform; Insider Risk Management assumes you're staffed to investigate alerts and act on findings.
Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis.
Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks
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Common questions about comparing Above vs Insider Risk Management for your insider threat detection needs.
Above: Agentic AI platform for insider threat detection via behavioral analysis. built by Above Security. Core capabilities include Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring..
Insider Risk Management: Insider threat detection solution for identifying data exfiltration risks. built by Onevinn. Core capabilities include Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Above differentiates with Shadow AI and IT monitoring across SaaS, OAuth, clipboard, and browser extensions, Data exfiltration detection with behavioral and permission context, Flight risk detection via job-search activity and access pattern monitoring. Insider Risk Management differentiates with Machine learning for user risk identification and activity prioritization, Sequence detection for evasion attempts and exfiltration signals, Pseudonymized user identity with role-based access controls.
Above is developed by Above Security. Insider Risk Management is developed by Onevinn. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Above and Insider Risk Management serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools, both cover Data Exfiltration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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