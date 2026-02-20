Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Permission Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Arexdata. Veza Access Requests is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Veza Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arexdata Permission Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in permission sprawl will get immediate value from Arexdata Permission Management because it actually enforces least privilege through continuous auditing rather than just reporting on the problem. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it hunts for access anomalies in real time while maintaining an immutable audit trail that survives regulatory scrutiny. Skip this if your organization needs identity federation or multi-tenant SaaS governance; Arexdata is built for hybrid infrastructure where you own the systems but have lost visibility into who has what access.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access request backlogs will get immediate relief from Veza Access Requests because its self-service catalog and manager dashboards actually deflate ticket volume instead of just routing it faster. The just-in-time access model with auto-expiration directly addresses NIST PR.AA by enforcing least privilege at grant time rather than hoping users remember to revoke later. Skip this if your organization lacks the identity governance maturity to define role catalogs upfront; Veza amplifies good access practices but won't fix fundamentally broken role structures.
Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks.
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Permission Management vs Veza Access Requests for your identity governance and administration needs.
Arexdata Permission Management: Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Permission audit trail that records all permission-related activities and actions by authorized users, Permission change notifications and alerts to detect unauthorized access attempts, Permission reporting and analysis to identify vulnerabilities or inconsistencies in permission settings..
Veza Access Requests: Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Self-service access requests from catalog, Least privilege role recommendations, Just-in-time access with time-bound permissions..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Permission Management differentiates with Permission audit trail that records all permission-related activities and actions by authorized users, Permission change notifications and alerts to detect unauthorized access attempts, Permission reporting and analysis to identify vulnerabilities or inconsistencies in permission settings. Veza Access Requests differentiates with Self-service access requests from catalog, Least privilege role recommendations, Just-in-time access with time-bound permissions.
Arexdata Permission Management is developed by Arexdata. Veza Access Requests is developed by Veza Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Permission Management and Veza Access Requests serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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