Arexdata Permission Management: Audits and manages user permissions to reduce security risks. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Permission audit trail that records all permission-related activities and actions by authorized users, Permission change notifications and alerts to detect unauthorized access attempts, Permission reporting and analysis to identify vulnerabilities or inconsistencies in permission settings..

Veza Access Requests: Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Self-service access requests from catalog, Least privilege role recommendations, Just-in-time access with time-bound permissions..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.