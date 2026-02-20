Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. Aurva Access Monitoring is a commercial data security posture management tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing databases alongside emerging AI systems will get the most from Aurva Access Monitoring because it's one of the few platforms that treats agentic access as a first-class security problem, not an afterthought. The vendor covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including Continuous Monitoring and Data Security, with particular strength in real-time detection of unusual access patterns across data flows and AI workloads. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance reporting and audit trails rather than behavioral anomalies; Aurva prioritizes detection speed over the kind of forensic audit history some regulated industries demand.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs Aurva Access Monitoring for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
Aurva Access Monitoring: Access monitoring platform for databases, data flows, and AI systems. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Identity Security (AccessIQ)..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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