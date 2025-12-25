Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..

Arsen Cybersecurity Awareness Training: Employee cybersecurity awareness training via microlearning modules & simulations. built by Arsen. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Microlearning modules completable in under 5 minutes, No separate account or platform login required for employees, Training content based on NIST and ANSSI recommendations..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.