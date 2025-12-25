Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..

Solvo CSPM: CSPM solution for detecting and remediating cloud misconfigurations. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring and detection of static and dynamic cloud misconfigurations, Cloud asset inventory visualization including network and IAM configurations, Contextual risk prioritization based on business impact to reduce alert fatigue..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.