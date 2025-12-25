Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..

Cyble Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud visibility, compliance, and misconfiguration mgmt. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud asset discovery and inventory across multi-cloud environments, Continuous compliance monitoring against GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS frameworks, Misconfiguration detection for storage buckets, IAM roles, and network rules..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.