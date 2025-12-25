Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..

C3M Cloud Control - CSPM: Agentless CSPM for continuous misconfiguration detection across multi-cloud. built by C3M Cloud Control. Core capabilities include Agentless multi-cloud asset inventory covering Compute, Network, Storage, and IAM, Continuous misconfiguration detection and alerting, Policy governance with out-of-the-box and custom policies via CQL engine..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.