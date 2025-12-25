Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.

CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection

SMBs and mid-market firms without dedicated security operations centers should pick CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection for its in-house threat hunting team; you get human-led detection and incident response included, not just automated scans. The continuous monitoring model addresses the NIST DE.CM gap most managed services skip, and the UK-based SOC means timezone-reasonable incident hand-offs for European buyers. Skip this if your team wants maximum control over response decisions or you need deep integration with an existing SOAR; the managed model trades flexibility for coverage you probably can't staff alone.