Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.