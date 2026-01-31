Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage is a commercial backup as a service tool by Arcserve. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage
Mid-market and enterprise teams building ransomware recovery capacity should consider Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage for its immutable backup architecture, which isolates recovery copies from production networks where encryption spreads fastest. The vendor maps directly to NIST RC.RP (incident recovery plan execution), meaning the product is built around getting you operational again post-attack rather than preventing it upstream. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats before they land; Arcserve emphasizes recovery speed over prevention, which is the right bet only if you've already invested in detection layers elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure need Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault for immutable, air-gapped backup that actually stops ransomware encryption from spreading to your recovery point. The ML-powered malware scanning catches threats before restore, and unlimited restore operations mean you're not rationing recovery attempts when you're already under pressure. Skip this if your backup strategy is still tape-based or if you're not prepared to shift recovery operations into a cloud-first model; Alta's value collapses without network connectivity and assumes you'll actively monitor and act on anomaly alerts rather than treating backup as a set-it-and-forget-it process.
Cyber-resilient storage solution for data protection and backup
Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage vs Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault for your backup as a service needs.
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage: Cyber-resilient storage solution for data protection and backup. built by Arcserve..
Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault: Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Immutable data storage, Virtual air-gapped data isolation, ML/AI-powered malware scanning..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage is developed by Arcserve. Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcserve Cyber Resilient Storage and Cohesity Alta™ Recovery Vault serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox