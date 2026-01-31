ARCON Security Compliance Management is a commercial compliance management tool by ARCON. AWS Artifact is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing fragmented infrastructure across multiple OS and database platforms will get the most from ARCON Security Compliance Management because its configuration baseline monitoring actually catches drift before it becomes a compliance violation. The platform covers six major technology categories with automated hardening and exception workflows that compress remediation cycles, and its low-code deployment means you're live without a six-month implementation. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; ARCON prioritizes the prevent and identify phases of the NIST framework, leaving incident management to your SIEM.
Compliance teams managing multi-vendor cloud deployments need AWS Artifact for one reason: it centralizes on-demand access to hundreds of third-party compliance reports without going through individual vendor sales teams. You get SOC 2, ISO 27001, and FedRAMP documentation for AWS partners in one place, eliminating weeks of back-and-forth email chains. Skip this if your organization only uses AWS services and no third-party integrations; the tool's value collapses when you're not juggling multiple vendor attestations.
Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
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Common questions about comparing ARCON Security Compliance Management vs AWS Artifact for your compliance management needs.
ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..
AWS Artifact: On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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