Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing fragmented infrastructure across multiple OS and database platforms will get the most from ARCON Security Compliance Management because its configuration baseline monitoring actually catches drift before it becomes a compliance violation. The platform covers six major technology categories with automated hardening and exception workflows that compress remediation cycles, and its low-code deployment means you're live without a six-month implementation. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; ARCON prioritizes the prevent and identify phases of the NIST framework, leaving incident management to your SIEM.