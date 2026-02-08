Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcjet is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Arcjet. c/side is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by c/side. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs c/side for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcjet differentiates with Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas. c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention.
Arcjet is developed by Arcjet. c/side is developed by c/side. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcjet and c/side serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox