Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. MIND Data Discovery is a commercial data security posture management tool by MIND. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SaaS sprawl will get the most from MIND Data Discovery because it actually finds sensitive data where it lives now, not just in file shares; the multi-layer AI classification engine handles images and archives that most discovery tools skip entirely. Cloud-native deployment means you're finding data in 2-3 weeks, not months of infrastructure work. Skip this if you need DLP enforcement or incident response automation; MIND focuses on the asset inventory side of the equation, leaving policy enforcement to your existing tools.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Discovers & classifies sensitive data across SaaS, endpoints, email & file shares.
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Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs MIND Data Discovery for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
MIND Data Discovery: Discovers & classifies sensitive data across SaaS, endpoints, email & file shares. built by MIND. Core capabilities include Continuous sensitive data discovery across SaaS, on-premise file shares, endpoints, and email, Living data catalog with resources, users, authorization, file activities, and metadata, Multi-layer AI classification engine using hundreds of tailored algorithms..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. MIND Data Discovery differentiates with Continuous sensitive data discovery across SaaS, on-premise file shares, endpoints, and email, Living data catalog with resources, users, authorization, file activities, and metadata, Multi-layer AI classification engine using hundreds of tailored algorithms.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. MIND Data Discovery is developed by MIND. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect and MIND Data Discovery serve similar Data Classification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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