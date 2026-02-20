archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

MIND Data Discovery: Discovers & classifies sensitive data across SaaS, endpoints, email & file shares. built by MIND. Core capabilities include Continuous sensitive data discovery across SaaS, on-premise file shares, endpoints, and email, Living data catalog with resources, users, authorization, file activities, and metadata, Multi-layer AI classification engine using hundreds of tailored algorithms..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.