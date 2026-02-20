Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. eXate is a commercial data security posture management tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive data across multiple databases need eXate for its ABAC granularity at cell and record level, which actually stops unauthorized access instead of just logging it. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.DS data security and DE.CM monitoring, and its API protection for both REST and gRPC data in transit is rare among classification tools that typically focus only on data at rest. Skip this if your org runs entirely on SaaS applications without direct database access or if you need a single vendor for IAM, SIEM, and data classification; eXate is deliberately data-centric.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Data classification, privacy & sovereignty platform with ABAC controls.
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Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs eXate for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
eXate: Data classification, privacy & sovereignty platform with ABAC controls. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data classification and automated sensitive data discovery, Data sovereignty and residency compliance controls, Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) with cell and record-level granularity..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. eXate differentiates with Data classification and automated sensitive data discovery, Data sovereignty and residency compliance controls, Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) with cell and record-level granularity.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. eXate is developed by eXate. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. eXate integrates with Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, Postgres, Databricks and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and eXate serve similar Data Classification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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