archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

eXate: Data classification, privacy & sovereignty platform with ABAC controls. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data classification and automated sensitive data discovery, Data sovereignty and residency compliance controls, Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) with cell and record-level granularity..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.