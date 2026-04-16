Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is a commercial application security posture management tool by SignPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
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DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity: Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform. built by SignPath. Core capabilities include Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity differentiates with Policy-driven build and release enforcement (only policy-compliant builds can be signed), Code signing for multiple artifact formats (EXE, MSI, JAR, XML, etc.), Nested artifact signing support (signed packages within packages).
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity is developed by SignPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform integrates with CI/CD pipelines, Browser extensions, IDE extensions. SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and SignPath Zero Trust Software Integrity serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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