Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Archipelo. CodeLock is a commercial application security posture management tool by CodeLock. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Government contractors and SMBs chasing NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance will find CodeLock cuts months off audit prep by embedding the actual framework requirements into the development workflow instead of bolting compliance on afterward. The tool maps directly to all SSDF practices and handles self-attestation documentation for federal software procurement, which matters because most teams waste cycles manually cross-referencing requirements to their processes. Skip this if your priority is runtime vulnerability detection or you need pan-platform CSPM coverage; CodeLock is narrowly built for the compliance-as-process crowd, not the threat hunters.
DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions.
DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Archipelo DevSPM Platform vs CodeLock for your application security posture management needs.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform: DevSPM platform attributing CVEs and security findings to developer actions. built by Archipelo. Core capabilities include Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools..
CodeLock: DevSecOps platform for NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance & secure dev. built by CodeLock. Core capabilities include NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform differentiates with Trace CVE scan results to developer identities and actions (Developer Vulnerability Attribution), Monitor AI-assisted code generation and research activity (AI Code Actions Monitor), Automated discovery and centralized inventory of CI/CD and developer tools. CodeLock differentiates with NIST SP 800-218 SSDF compliance management, Secure software development lifecycle support, Compliance gap analysis support.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform is developed by Archipelo. CodeLock is developed by CodeLock. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archipelo DevSPM Platform and CodeLock serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secure Development, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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