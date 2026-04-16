Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Sonoma Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Sonoma Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying internal AI agents at scale need governance that stops prompt injection and unauthorized data flows before they happen, and Sonoma Security's MCP gateway enforcement does this without requiring agents to be rewritten. The self-hostable deployment and granular entitlement policies mean you can lock down agent behavior without waiting on vendor infrastructure or negotiating with your cloud provider. Skip this if your agents are mostly third-party SaaS integrations or if you need detection and response capabilities after compromise; Sonoma is built for prevention, not forensics.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Sonoma Security for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Sonoma Security: MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents. built by Sonoma Security. Core capabilities include Self-service MCP catalog, Visual MCP workflow builder, One-click workflow deployment..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform differentiates with Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access. Sonoma Security differentiates with Self-service MCP catalog, Visual MCP workflow builder, One-click workflow deployment.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is developed by Archestra. Sonoma Security is developed by Sonoma Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform and Sonoma Security serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover MCP Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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