Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Sonoma Security: MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents. built by Sonoma Security. Core capabilities include Self-service MCP catalog, Visual MCP workflow builder, One-click workflow deployment..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.