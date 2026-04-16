Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment: Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk. built by PromptArmor. Core capabilities include Claude skill definition security assessment via URL, file upload, or paste, Write action risk detection (file writes, email sends, API posts, code execution), Skill definition prompt injection detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.