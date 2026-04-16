Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment is a free agentic ai security tool by PromptArmor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
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Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment: Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk. built by PromptArmor. Core capabilities include Claude skill definition security assessment via URL, file upload, or paste, Write action risk detection (file writes, email sends, API posts, code execution), Skill definition prompt injection detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform differentiates with Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access. PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment differentiates with Claude skill definition security assessment via URL, file upload, or paste, Write action risk detection (file writes, email sends, API posts, code execution), Skill definition prompt injection detection.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is developed by Archestra. PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment is developed by PromptArmor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, Prometheus, OpenTelemetry, Grafana and 6 more. PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment integrates with GitHub, Claude AI Directory, Gmail, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform and PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools, both cover Agentic AI Security, Prompt Injection, LLM Security. Key differences: Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is Commercial while PromptArmor Claude Skills Risk Assessment is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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