Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

First Recon AI Agent Management: Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents. built by First Recon AI. Core capabilities include Maestro Command Center for real-time agent fleet visibility and intervention, Human-in-the-loop work queue with configurable autonomy levels and escalation paths, Multi-agent orchestration with sequential, parallel, conditional, and hierarchical patterns..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.