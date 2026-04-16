Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.