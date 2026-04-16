Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Capsule Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
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Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Capsule Runtime Security for AI Agents: Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement. built by Capsule Security. Core capabilities include Agentless AI agent discovery across home-grown, SaaS, and endpoint environments, Agent Security Graph mapping agent-tool-data relationships at runtime, Real-time observability into agent actions, decisions, and execution paths..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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