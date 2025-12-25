Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Archer Third-Party Risk Management vs Atlas Systems ComplyScore® for your third-party risk management needs.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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