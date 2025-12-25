Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence is a commercial risk assessment tool by Archer. Secfix Risk Management is a commercial risk assessment tool by secfix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise risk leaders who need to model regulatory impact before making control decisions should use Archer Evolv™ Intelligence; its scenario simulation engine translates compliance obligations into financial risk expressions that actually move board conversations. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 governance functions, which means it forces you to document organizational context and risk appetite upfront rather than bolting those on later. Skip this if your team treats risk assessment as a compliance checkbox and has no appetite for the structured thinking this tool demands.
Startups and mid-market companies building toward ISO 27001 or SOC 2 compliance should pick Secfix Risk Management because it automates the tedious linking of risks to controls, cutting weeks out of your first audit cycle. The platform maps risks to over 100 pre-built controls and enforces ISO 27005 methodology, so you're not guessing at your risk register structure. Skip this if you need deep threat modeling or quantitative risk scoring; Secfix excels at compliance-driven risk hygiene, not sophisticated risk prioritization.
Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts
Automated risk management platform for ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX compliance
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Common questions about comparing Archer Evolv™ Intelligence vs Secfix Risk Management for your risk assessment needs.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence: Scenario-based simulation tool for assessing regulatory & operational impacts. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Scenario-based simulation for strategic decisions, Natural language processing and structured wizard input options, Regulatory obligation mapping to controls and policies..
Secfix Risk Management: Automated risk management platform for ISO 27001, SOC 2, TISAX compliance. built by secfix. Core capabilities include Automated risk register, Centralized risk dashboard, ISO 27005 aligned risk assessment methodology..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence differentiates with Scenario-based simulation for strategic decisions, Natural language processing and structured wizard input options, Regulatory obligation mapping to controls and policies. Secfix Risk Management differentiates with Automated risk register, Centralized risk dashboard, ISO 27005 aligned risk assessment methodology.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence is developed by Archer. Secfix Risk Management is developed by secfix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Evolv™ Intelligence and Secfix Risk Management serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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