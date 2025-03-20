Archer AI Governance

Security and compliance teams responsible for AI risk across SMB to enterprise environments should pick Archer AI Governance for its EU AI Act alignment and centralized inventory that actually maps to regulatory obligations rather than generic frameworks. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions with particular strength in organizational context and risk assessment, meaning you're building governance on documented priorities and stakeholder expectations instead of guessing. Skip this if your AI footprint is still exploratory or if you need real-time model monitoring in production; Archer is built for documented governance programs, not continuous runtime inference oversight.