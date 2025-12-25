Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.