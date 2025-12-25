Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

Archer Evolv™: AI-powered GRC platform for governance, risk, and compliance management. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered regulatory intelligence with horizon scanning, Automated compliance workflows, Global obligations catalog for regulatory and non-regulatory requirements..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.