Arcade MCP Runtime: MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments. built by Arcade. Core capabilities include User-specific agent authorization via OAuth and IDP integration, Catalog of production-grade MCP tools for AI agents, Open-source MCP framework for building custom agent tools..

CodeIntegrity AARM Platform: Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution. built by CodeIntegrity. Core capabilities include Agent action interception and mediation before execution, Data flow auditing and classification by source (user, tools, memory, connected systems), Prevention of sensitive or untrusted context reuse across agent sessions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.