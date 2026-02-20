Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcabit is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Arcabit. Total Defense Internet Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Total Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy environments should consider Arcabit for its RoundKick EDR, which uses behavioral analysis to catch ransomware and exploits without the overhead of enterprise-scale detection pipelines. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, and its hybrid deployment means you're not forced into cloud-only infrastructure. Skip this if you need macOS or Linux endpoint coverage; Arcabit's platform focus is Windows and Android only, which matters for any multi-OS shop.
Total Defense Internet Security
Startups protecting multiple personal devices on a tight budget should consider Total Defense Internet Security for its flat-rate coverage across up to 10 devices and straightforward malware blocking without the overhead of enterprise licensing. The 60-day money-back guarantee and 30-day free trial lower adoption risk, and US-based support means you won't wait hours for help during an incident. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized management across a fleet; Total Defense stops at antivirus and doesn't offer the visibility security teams need to hunt threats or enforce policy at scale.
Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android.
Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles.
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Common questions about comparing Arcabit vs Total Defense Internet Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Arcabit: Endpoint security suite with AV, EDR, firewall, ransomware protection for Windows/Android. built by Arcabit. Core capabilities include Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection..
Total Defense Internet Security: Consumer antivirus & internet security suite for PCs, Macs, and mobiles. built by Total Defense. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier)..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcabit differentiates with Real-time file scanning and protection, RoundKick EDR with behavioral analysis, Safe Storage ransomware protection. Total Defense Internet Security differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection against viruses, spyware, ransomware, and malware, Multi-device coverage (up to 5 devices on Premium, up to 10 on Ultimate), 10GB online backup (Premium tier).
Arcabit is developed by Arcabit. Total Defense Internet Security is developed by Total Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcabit and Total Defense Internet Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Ransomware Prevention, Windows Security, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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