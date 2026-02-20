Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy environments should consider Arcabit for its RoundKick EDR, which uses behavioral analysis to catch ransomware and exploits without the overhead of enterprise-scale detection pipelines. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and incident analysis, and its hybrid deployment means you're not forced into cloud-only infrastructure. Skip this if you need macOS or Linux endpoint coverage; Arcabit's platform focus is Windows and Android only, which matters for any multi-OS shop.

Total Defense Internet Security

Startups protecting multiple personal devices on a tight budget should consider Total Defense Internet Security for its flat-rate coverage across up to 10 devices and straightforward malware blocking without the overhead of enterprise licensing. The 60-day money-back guarantee and 30-day free trial lower adoption risk, and US-based support means you won't wait hours for help during an incident. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized management across a fleet; Total Defense stops at antivirus and doesn't offer the visibility security teams need to hunt threats or enforce policy at scale.