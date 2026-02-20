Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by Arc4dia. Splunk Boss of the SOC is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with staff who hunt APT indicators or respond to advanced threats should choose Arc4dia Counter-APT Training for its instructor-led model built around tradecraft from practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, not theoretical frameworks. The multi-level curriculum runs from foundational reverse engineering and web security through force-on-force engagement scenarios, addressing the full NIST Awareness and Training function. Skip this if your team needs remote, self-paced training or lacks the operational maturity to absorb scenario-based instruction; the value comes from experienced instructors, not polish.
Security operations teams that need to train blue teamers on threat hunting and incident response without budget friction should run Splunk Boss of the SOC; it's a free, hands-on CTF that forces defenders to actually hunt for adversary artifacts rather than passively consuming lectures. The competition format and public leaderboards create accountability that traditional labs lack, and major SOCs have used it to identify gaps in their junior analysts' detection logic. Skip this if your team needs a broader curriculum covering compliance frameworks or NIST Govern; Boss of the SOC is detection and response only, and assumes participants already know their infrastructure.
Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense.
Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills.
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Common questions about comparing Arc4dia Counter-APT Training vs Splunk Boss of the SOC for your cyber range training needs.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..
Splunk Boss of the SOC: Blue-team capture the flag competition for improving cybersecurity skills..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arc4dia Counter-APT Training and Splunk Boss of the SOC serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Blue Team. Key differences: Arc4dia Counter-APT Training is Commercial while Splunk Boss of the SOC is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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